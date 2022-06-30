Tennis legend John McEnroe has told Rafa Nadal to stop moaning about his injuries and get on with the show. Nadal has won both the Australian and French Opens this year, despite nursing a foot injury.

Standing man alleen at the top of the Grand Slam podium with 22 titles, with Novak Djokovic on 20, Nadal will look to extend his record at Wimbledon. And heading into his second round match against Ricardas Berankis today, pundit McEnroe was asked about the Djokovic-Nadal rivalry. BORED: McEnroe He tells the BBC: “Sometimes I suppose it could get tiring to opponents to hear Rafa say ‘I didn’t feel my foot, I couldn’t even feel it!’