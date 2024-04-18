The most-capped Springbok of all time Victor Matfield wants to see Stormers youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wearing the national team’s No.10 jersey.
Former lock Matfield, who represented South Africa in 127 Tests, believes Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the future at pivot and not necessarily his Stormers teammate Manie Libbok.
At 22, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a number of years on incumbents Libbok, 26, and Handre Pollard, 30.
Currently injured, the son of Daily Voice columnist Nick Feinberg is currently injured.
But that didn’t stop Matfield from singing his praises in a United Rugby Championship online roundtable with journalists.
The now-46-year-old former Bull says: “I’m a big fan of Sacha. I think he is the next Springbok flyhalf. I would like to see the Stormers give him a bit more of a chance at flyhalf, not just at inside centre.
“He is a bit bigger than Manie. I think he can attack the advantage line and kicks well...
“Sacha was excellent at U20 level, at junior level, he was in a different class. But at senior level, I haven’t seen much of him in the No.10 jersey.”
Matfield adds of Libbok: “I really like Manie and he has a lot of good qualities, but there is a lot of talk about whether he can take the step up. He’s had a few chances.”