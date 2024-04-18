The most-capped Springbok of all time Victor Matfield wants to see Stormers youngster Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu wearing the national team’s No.10 jersey. Former lock Matfield, who represented South Africa in 127 Tests, believes Feinberg-Mngomezulu is the future at pivot and not necessarily his Stormers teammate Manie Libbok.

At 22, Feinberg-Mngomezulu has a number of years on incumbents Libbok, 26, and Handre Pollard, 30. Belief: Bok legend Victor Matfield. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix Currently injured, the son of Daily Voice columnist Nick Feinberg is currently injured. But that didn’t stop Matfield from singing his praises in a United Rugby Championship online roundtable with journalists.

The now-46-year-old former Bull says: “I’m a big fan of Sacha. I think he is the next Springbok flyhalf. I would like to see the Stormers give him a bit more of a chance at flyhalf, not just at inside centre. “He is a bit bigger than Manie. I think he can attack the advantage line and kicks well... “Sacha was excellent at U20 level, at junior level, he was in a different class. But at senior level, I haven’t seen much of him in the No.10 jersey.”