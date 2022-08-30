With the transfer window shutting down at 12pm on Thursday, Manchester United are drukking hard to get a few last-minute deals over the line. Having agreed an £85m deal for coach Erik ten Hag’s former Ajax winger Antony, 22 , on Sunday, United are reportedly not done opening the chequebook.

INNIE UK: De Jong Brazilian Antony’s transfer will bring United’s expenditure for the season to a whopping £226m, but yesterday they took aim at even more targets after already securing Casemiro (£70m), Christian Eriksen (free), Tyrell Malacia (£14.7m) and Lisandro Martinez (£56.7m). Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is believed to be next on Ten Hag’s hitlist, with various reports on Monday claiming that the club is close to signing the 33-year-old Slovakian. OPTIONS: Cody Gakpo And with Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, 25 , having jetted to London yesterday, the rumour mill was sent into overdrive, with Ten Hag vrying after the Barcelona midfielder ever since he took over at the start of the season.

United are also believed to be targeting 23-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch international saying on Sunday: “United is a serious option.” TOONED IN: Martin Dúbravka Following a poor start to the season which saw Ten Hag lose his first two Premier League games in charge of the club, United have bounced back to beat both Liverpool (2-1) and Southampton in their last two matches. Antony has successfully completed his medical and will be unveiled as new Man Utd player on Tuesday. 🚨✅ #MUFC



Martin Dubravka, set to undergo medical tests in the next 24h to complete his move. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022 Whether any of their new targets will face Leicester on Thursday remains to be seen.