It might be old with the old and in with the new at Manchester City, but their results will be the same according to John Stones. City have been the dominant force in the league for the last five years, claiming the title four times in that period.

But they enter the new season with a fresh look, with Pep Guardiola bringing in Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez, while they are also looking to close a £50m deal for Brighton leftback Marc Cucurella. “We can pick a player up if he’s having a tough time, on or off the pitch, and that’s great. It’s special to have that in a squad.” 🤗



John Stones is loving the bond at City 💙



⬇️ READ ⬇️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 27, 2022 With the likes of Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko (both Arsenal) and Fernandinho (released) having left the club, it is expected that the players will need some time to gel in the new team. Vergeet daarvan, warns defender Stones, who reckons the new guys will hit the ground running.