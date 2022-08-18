With the first match being played at the Adelaide Oval next week, Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am says the Springboks must go back to the drawing board and change the planne that didn’t work in their 35-23 defeat to the All Blacks last week.

The Springboks jet off to Australia today, where they will face their hosts in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches.

As it stands in the tournament, all of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina have won one match and lost another, with SA having played the All Blacks twice and Australia touring Argentina for two matches.

Following their defeat in the last match, Am, who was moved to the wing and had a superb outing, tells the team’s website: “We’ll go back to the drawing board and have a look at the opportunities we missed and the things we feel we need to improve on.

“Australia are a quality side and they have experience, so it is going to be another exciting opportunity for our team.