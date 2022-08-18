The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, on Wednesday took Manchester United fans for a ride saying he would buy the club, before saying hy het net n grappie gemaak. But Red Devils fans are not smiling.

With club supporters protesting current owners the Glazers following a poor start to the current campaign with the club laaste on the log under Erik ten Hag after two matches after already finishing season in sixth-place , the South Africa-born Tesla founder Musk casually tweeted on Tuesday night: “Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome.” Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 Within six hours of his tweet, he had more than 500 000 likes. Asked if he was serious, Musk then tweeted: “No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams.

No, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. I’m not buying any sports teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 “Although, if it were any team, it would be Man. They were my fav team as a kid.” Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022 Disappointed fans replied in their hordes, with some still hopeful that Musk could well end up buying the club. One man who will be glad that the attention is on someone other than himself is United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

PRESS ISSUES: Devil’s Cristiano Ronaldo Constantly in the news with speculation about his future, Ronaldo says most of it is liegstories. He writes on Instagram: “They know the truth when they interview [me] in a couple weeks. The media is telling lies. “I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

💥 @Cristiano hits out at the media 🗞 pic.twitter.com/Jgjwc6XVGn — 433 (@433) August 16, 2022 With his future still up in the air, could Ronaldo actually stay at United this season? On the field, the Old Trafford outfit will look for a big kickstart to their season when they host Liverpool on Monday. Man United fan reaction

@UTDIggy: “Dear Elon Musk, u can still turn this long-running joke on Twitter into a reality and make history... please just buy us and save every Manchester United fan from this pain on my knees!” Dear Elon Musk, u can still turn this long-running joke on Twitter into a reality and make history... please just buy us and save every Manchester United fan from this pain on my knees! https://t.co/QCNj5yegd7 — Iggy 🔰 (@UTDIggy) August 17, 2022 @UtdFaithfuls: “Elon Musk may be joking about buying Manchester United, he may also be joking that he's joking about buying the club.’’ Elon Musk may be joking about buying Manchester United, he may also be joking that he's joking about buying the club.



If anything, his tweet will put pressure on the Glazers to sell and also sound out serious potential buyers. Let's see. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 17, 2022 @Utd_winning: “Elon Musk playing with the feelings of United fans.”