Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says Grant Williams fully deserves to wear the Springboks’ No.9 jersey after a patient journey which saw him go from club rugby to the top of the pile in South Africa. Williams, 27, is from Paarl and went to school at Paarl Gymnasium where he matriculated in 2014 before moving to Durban where he played club rugby for College Rovers in 2017.

He then made his debut for the Sharks in Super Rugby the following season, replacing fellow Paarl Gym scholar Louis Schreuder who was injured for the match against the Lions. The #Springboks starting team for Saturday's Test against Argentina show nine changes from the Auckland match - more here: https://t.co/9jg5HEwTbU 👍#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/kCMFyeXhNJ — Springboks (@Springboks) July 25, 2023 Called up to the Bok squad for the first time in 2021, Williams then had to bide his time to get his hands on the No.9 jersey. But on Saturday, against Argentina in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park, he will get to wear the jumper for the first time.

And it’s fully deserved according to coach Jacques Nienaber, who says: “We are fortunate to have five [Faf de Klerk, Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Herschel Jantjies and Williams] quality scrumhalves. “The few games Grant came off the bench [and did well in the Rugby Championship] is not the only reason why he is starting Saturday. “Last year when he didn’t get an opportunity, he proved himself by how he trained and how he performed for his franchise, so it’s not only his performances in the last few Test matches. It’s what he did since he’s been in the mix for us. He’s always been a guy who gave his all and deserves his opportunity.”