Proteas coach Mark Boucher says the unavailability of Aiden Markram krapped hulle hele planne lelik deurmekaar in India. South Africa had to settle for a 2-2 T20I series result after winning the first two matches, then losing the last two before Sunday’s decider washed out.

Boucher, though, is not too omgekrap about the result and says he will take 2-2. Of the hard knocks as they prepare for the T20 World Cup in October, Boucher says: “There are plenty of lessons we can take [from this series]. SATISFIED: Coach Boucher “It was tough losing Aiden Markram [to Covid] before we even started the first game, it put us under pressure.

“We wanted to play with six batters and Aiden being our sixth bowling option.” He adds: “To come to India off the back of the IPL – a lot of players are in good form and they’ve been playing in these conditions, so I’ll take 2-2. “I think we didn’t play our best cricket and it was quite tough on the IPL players to come back to India, so mentally I think the guys are a bit tired as well. They’ll enjoy the break.”

CSA congratulates the #Proteas on their drawn T20I series against India.



“This was a tough series with a lot of learnings for our team and we are proud of how the Proteas acquitted themselves,” CSA CEO Pholetsi Moseki said.



Full release🔗https://t.co/u7jz39fxDz#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/RLnz2fNSuW — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 20, 2022 South Africa also lost Quinton de Kock to an elbow injury for a couple of matches, with the likes of Heinrich Klaasen stepping into the void left by the big-hitting opener. Boucher is pleased with their ability to adapt, saying: “It was important to see – especially in a World Cup year – where we can look at and see if we can plug a few gaps. “There were periods where we played really well.”

An area of concern was their batting at the top, where captain Temba Bavuma and his opening partners failed to match the threat of India’s Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan. Brothers 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/B28rOhLB2I — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 20, 2022 Boucher adds: “We struggled in quite a few of the games to get going. We spoke about it after every game – how we can change our mindset and intent–especially in the third game. “Our bowling in certain stages was good and in others stages rusty…”