SuperSport United on Tuesday confirmed it had sacked coach Kaitano Tembo.

The news comes amidst Matsatsantsa’s struggles for consistency this season.

United’s most recent result was their 3-2 shock defeat to GladAfrica Championship side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals over the weekend.

They are also battling for a top eight league finish this season.

By departing United, Tembo leaves the club after 23-years. Prior to taking the full-time coaching role at the club in 2018, he served as assistant coaches to Gavin Hunt, Stuart Baxter and Eric Tinkler.

Highlights of Tembo’s reign at SuperSport included guiding the club to two fifth place finishes and two MTN 8 Cup finals. They famously won the MTN 8 final against Highlands Park in 2019.

“Kaitano is the epitome of the dedicated club man,” said Stan Matthews, SuperSport club CEO.

“Very few players transition into coaching at the same club where they played. We want to thank Kaitano fort he many years that he served SuperSport United in various capacities. It is never easy parting ways but as a true servant, Kaitano has always placed the interests of the club above that of individuals.We are grateful for the role he has played at the club both as a player and coach.”

🚨 CLUB ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



SuperSport United and Head Coach Kaitano Tembo have reached a mutual agreement to part ways, with Assistant Coach Andre Arendse appointed to the position for the remainder of the current PSL season. pic.twitter.com/tKdiCs5RLI — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) April 12, 2022

