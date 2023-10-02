Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman is over the moon with what he saw from their new guns in their first pre-season match against SWD in George on Friday night. The Capetonians ran in 10 tries to four to win the match at Outeniqua Park 64-26, heading into the break with a 38-14 lead.

With new signings Courtnall Skosan and Ben Loader getting runs on the wings, new props Sti Sithole and Lizo Gqoboka as well as utility forward Hendre Stassen taking the field off the bench, Snyman is happy with what he saw. 🔟 tries to 4⃣ and plenty for everyone in George to enjoy tonight. #SWDvSTO #iamastormer #dhldelivers pic.twitter.com/zZxKWwuJVg — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) September 29, 2023 He says: “Ben and Courtnall did really well. “Sti coming on and Lizo also made a difference. Stassen also made a difference when he came on.”