With their home Cape Town Stadium unavailable this week because of the Abantu Festival, assistant coach Rito Hlungwani doesn’t think they are losing a home venue.

The Stormers will look to get their United Rugby Championship party started on home soil in Stellenbosch when they host Wales’ Scarlets at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday at 4pm.

Instead, he says of playing at Danie Craven Stadium: “We played in Stellenbosch a couple of times and all those times we’ve done really well. “We don’t feel like we’re losing a home, because the faithful still come out, so we’re not losing home advantage.”

On their opponents who got a hewige 63-21 pak against the Bulls last weekend, Hlungwani adds: “Scarlets are just like us, playing that first game at altitude, it’s always going to be tough.”

The Stormers, though, won theirs 35-33 against the Lions.