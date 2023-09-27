Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker called on his span to produce another giant-killing performance against PSL holders and runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Buoyed by a 1-0 weekend win at Orlando Pirates as they missed out on a chance to face Downs in MTN8 final on away goals, Barker believes his manne can kick on in league and him improve on their 13th position on the PSL log with just seven points from seven games.

The Brazilians, meanwhile, have a perfect win record after their seven league games.



🆚 Stellenbosch FC

⏰ 19H30

🏟 Lucas Moripe Stadium

📺 SS 209

But Barker insists his manne don't skrik for Masandawana, who they stunned in the last season's Nedbank Cup quarterfinals in April. The boss says: "I think we've shown that we can compete with the bigger teams.

"It's now just really important for us to refocus on our league campaign now that we haven't made the final." With midfield general Sibongiseni Mthethwa joining Kaizer Chiefs ahead of last week's transfer deadline, Barker challenges his manne to fill the void left by the Bafana Bafana star.



He adds: "A player like Sihle Nduli, who has maybe playing bridesmaid to Mthethwa, he is a quality footballer himself. The effort he put in to break down attacks was special to see.

“It’s their time now, they need to step now.” Downs skipper Themba Zwane says they know better than to vat Stellies laag, reckoning that Mthethwa’s departure won’t weaken Barker’s troops. He warns his teammates, saying: “If you check the way coach Barker does things, he always has a player who is similar in profile.