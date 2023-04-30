Siya Kolisi posted a picture on Instagram of him in his hospital bed, flanked by his wife, Rachel, and his two children. Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has broken his silence since injuring his knee last Saturday to reassure South Africa that his operation was a success and the “hard work” has begun towards getting him ready for September’s Word Cup.

Kolisi posted a picture on Instagram of him in his hospital bed, flanked by his wife, Rachel, and his two children. With tongues out, the family is all smiles as Siya begins his recovery from Friday’s operation on the knee ligaments he damaged playing for the Sharks against Munster in a United Rugby Championship fixture. He says: “Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support.” It has been a nervous time for Springbok supporters. Kolisi had three scans last week before specialists concluded that immediate surgery would give the 31-year-old a good chance of leading the Boks at the Word Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi) Kolisi’s Instagram post has been a hit as friends and fans show their delight that he is on the road to recovery. Bok legend Bryan Habana commented: “You’ve got this comrade!!!!!” Rob Louw, an older Bok great, said: “Hope all is well my Butti.” Hundreds of fans have added their best wishes to Kolisi who has 19 weeks to get ship-shape before the Boks play Scotland on September 10 in their first pool game at France 2023.