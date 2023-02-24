Liverpool ace Virgil van Dijk says almal at the club are seeing red after their historic 5-2 pak from Real Madrid and will use that anger to fuel a turnaround at Crystal Palace this weekend. The struggling Reds’ season hit a new low on Tuesday night, suffering their worst-ever Champions League defeat at Anfield.

It heaped pressure on manager Jurgen Klopp, whose post is reportedly being discussed by his bosses. Next up, a trip to Selhurst Park 🛣️ pic.twitter.com/WUxKr6WY2g — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 23, 2023 And fans and pundits alike called for star players like Van Dijk to be dropped, with former centreback Jamie Carragher saying: “I think I’d take his place at the moment!” 🗣️"Virgil van Dijk said I wouldn't get in that back four a few months ago. I think I'd take his place at the moment" #LFC



-Jamie Carragher pic.twitter.com/amRUc1l7Zd — Football Talk (@FootballTalkHQ) February 22, 2023 Dutchman Van Dijk, though, is keen to make amends for their humiliation after conceding five unanswered goals as they threw away a 2-0 goal lead.

Defeat. #LIVRMA | #UCL pic.twitter.com/zhd5W9G7H0 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2023 He says: “Everyone is angry, everyone is obviously disappointed but the next game is in a few days so if we want to perform there, we have to quickly change the switch and that's what we're going to do. “It’s hard. It is difficult but it is the hard reality and something we have to deal with, we have to deal with as a group, as a unit. “It’s not been the easiest season so far but the only way to get out of it is to stick together and that's the message.”