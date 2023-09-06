The Anfield giants have already turned down a helse £150m for the 31-year-old Egyptian last week, with coach Jurgen Klopp saying the player wants to stay after Sunday’s 3-0 Premier League win over Aston Villa.

But ahead of Thursday’s Saudi Pro League transfer deadline day, Al-Ittihad are planning to break the bank and eclipse the £198m Paris St Germain paid Barcelona for Neymar in 2017.

Mohamed Salah has been offered £126 million per season by Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.



This would make him one of the World's Highest Paid Players.



He is the world's most popular Arab Player, and the most followed African on Social Media.



Reds rightback Andy Robertson, however, believes the Saudis are wasting their eie tyd.

The Scot says: “For us there is no concern. For us Mo Salah is a Liverpool player and we believe that is what is going to be the case for the foreseeable future.