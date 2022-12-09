Morocco will fancy their chances of doing what no other African team could ever do - make the World Cup semifinals when they face Portugal in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 5pm.

“Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.”



Ahead of four eagerly awaited #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final matches, we look at how the teams have performed defensively 👇 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 8, 2022

Not only do they enter the match as the only team not to have conceded a goal to their opponents at the tournament to date - with the only goal against them being an own goal - but the Portuguese camp are disrupted after having to put out nog ‘n Cristiano Ronaldo vuurtjie yesterday.