Morocco will fancy their chances of doing what no other African team could ever do - make the World Cup semifinals when they face Portugal in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 5pm.
"Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles."
Ahead of four eagerly awaited #FIFAWorldCup quarter-final matches, we look at how the teams have performed defensively
Not only do they enter the match as the only team not to have conceded a goal to their opponents at the tournament to date - with the only goal against them being an own goal - but the Portuguese camp are disrupted after having to put out nog ‘n Cristiano Ronaldo vuurtjie yesterday.
Reports suggested CR7 threatened to leave the camp because he was benched in their 6-1 win over Switzerland, but his team says the reports are false.
Portugal coach Fernando Santos reveals why he benched Ronaldo for the #FIFAWorldCup clash against Switzerland.
Still, with Ronaldo scoring the only goal in their group-stage win over Morocco in 2018, will coach Fernando Santos bring him back into the starting lineup?
While Portugal have won the last encounter between the two, the scoreboard reads 1-1 at World Cups after Morocco beat them 3-1 in 1986.
Can the Atlas Lions make it 2-1 and make history by reaching the final four to play either England or France?