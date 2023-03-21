Scott Robertson will succeed Ian Foster as head coach of the All Blacks after this year's Rugby World Cup, with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) moving quickly to lock in the successful Canterbury Crusaders boss. Appointed on a four-year deal, Robertson's contract will see him through to the end of the 2027 World Cup in Australia.

"It’s an honour to be named as the next All Blacks head coach," said Robertson. "It’s a job that comes with a huge amount of responsibility, but I’m excited by the opportunity to make a contribution to the legacy of the black jersey. 📰 UPDATE | Scott Robertson appointed All Blacks Head Coach from 2024. pic.twitter.com/M2KN3Q7EK9 — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) March 21, 2023 "To represent your country, as a coach or player, is the ultimate honour in sport and it’s humbling to be given that opportunity. I can’t wait."

The 48-year-old, nicknamed 'Razor', lost out to Foster for the role after the 2019 World Cup when Steve Hansen stood down but his sustained success in Super Rugby kept him firmly in the conversation for future candidates. There was heavy media speculation that Robertson was set to replace Foster last year after the All Blacks had a run of five losses in six tests, but after a review in August NZR decided to stick with Foster. Robertson, who has guided the Crusaders to six Super Rugby titles since taking over the South Island team in 2017, made no secret of his ambitions to coach at the highest level or his willingness to take a role overseas if necessary.

Proud would be an understatement... ❤️ Scott Robertson will be your new All Blacks coach from 2024 onwards 👏



Read more: https://t.co/Y5nHBh31EJ pic.twitter.com/3exWc679OG — Crusaders (@crusadersrugby) March 21, 2023 Fearing few options might be left on the table after the World Cup, NZR confirmed three weeks ago it had launched an application process to settle the issue sooner rather than later. Foster, who complained the coaching recruitment saga could prove a distraction for the team, declined to reapply for his job, leaving it a two-horse race between Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph. Robertson's appointment puts an end to the speculation but it may be of little comfort to Foster, who said he would have liked a chance to continue in the job if the All Blacks were to win the Sept. 8-Oct. 28 World Cup in France.