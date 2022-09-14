SA director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has found himself - quite unnecessarily - dragged into the Elton Jantjies scandal that has erupted into the public consciousness this week. Bok flyhalf Jantjies, as reported, finds himself at the centre of an alleged affair with the Springboks’ dietician, both of whom have been sent home from Argentina after news emerged on Sunday of their highly public liaison in Nelspruit ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks last month.

SA Rugby have mostly followed the PR line that they will not comment on the alleged scandal, which involves the 46 Test capped Jantjies and Zeenat Simjee, but that hasn’t stopped social media from postulating on why the 32-year-old father of three would engage in such an affair, nor making jokes on his behalf. Erasmus has not escaped that particular intrusive facet of social media, and on Tuesday was drawn into comment by former Bok Rob Louw on Twitter who tagged Erasmus in his tweet. I don't understand the @Springboks selectors now that Elton scores he gets sent home @RassieRugby 🤣![CDATA[]]>😜 — Rob Louw (@roblouw6) September 12, 2022 Making light of the situation, Louw tactlessly tweeted: “I don’t understand the @Springboks selectors. (Now) that Elton scores, he gets sent home @RassierEasmus.”

Erasmus, however, remained stoic in his rebuttal, replaying: “Rob, you tagged me, so I guess you want a response. “I have obviously been guilty of making comments/fun of stuff like this in the past! When I see the suffering (and) damage to innocent children (and) parents involved, I tend to think twice before I comment (just respect for the families).” Rob you tagged me, so I guess you want a response. I have obviously been guilty of making comments/fun of stuff like this in the past! When I see the suffering & damage to innocent children & parents involved I tend to think twice before I comment (just respect for the families). https://t.co/MeXSXJo7C1 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 13, 2022 The Boks are currently preparing for a must-win encounter against the Pumas in Buenos Aires on Saturday, and have insisted that Jantjies' alleged indiscretions have not been a distraction.