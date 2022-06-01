Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United for free at the end of the month, the club announced on Wednesday. With the 29-year-old’s deal expiring at the end of the month, a statement released by the club reads: “The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June.”

Pogba isn’t the only star that will leave United this month, as the club also announced the departure of fellow academy graduate Jesse Lingard. HY’S UIT: Lingard As new coach Erik ten Hag starts his rebuild the exits don’t come as a surprise, with Pogba having a harde tydjie in his second spell at the club. After starting his United career as a 16-year-old, the then-highly-rated youngster forced his way out of Manchester as a free agent to move to Juventus in 2012, where he made his name – winning four Serie A titles.

Then in 2016, with Pogba making waves in Italy, he returned to United in a then world-record £89m deal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) But the reunion didn’t go as hoped, with only a League Cup and the Europa League title in his maiden 2017-18 season to show for it. He soon became the scapegoat for United’s decline as a top team.

United’s statement, though, adds: “Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to [the club].” Reports claim that Pogba is expected to rejoin Juventus in Italy, while the 29-year-old Lingard, who starred on loan at West Ham last year, is heavily linked with a move to super-rich Newcastle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manchester United (@manchesterunited) POGBA IN SHORT

Name: Paul Labile Pogba Date of birth: 15 March 1993 in Paris, France Man United appearances: 233