All Blacks replacement flanker Dalton Papali’i says they’ve got their own version of the Springboks’ “Bomb Squad” and will be looking to take out the South Africa bench in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final in Paris. South Africa’s replacements have been nicknamed the “Bomb Squad” ever since 2019 when the likes of Malcolm Marx and Steven Kitshoff came off the bench to make big impacts on the outcome of matches.

The nickname stuck, with lock RG Snyman and South Africa’s Bomb Squad again rescuing the day in their 16-15 win over England in the semifinals last week. Your 2023 finalists.#RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/hfOeMhqb7z — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 21, 2023 Asked whether they have a plan for the Bok replacements, Papali’i says: “I’ll tell you a quick story, I’ve got a little group happening in the team room at our hotel and we’re watching Band of Brothers and the 101st Airborne and their Easy Company. Game changer: Bok RG Snyman.Picture credit: David Winter “So, I made a little joke saying ‘you know they’ve got the ‘Bomb Squad’, so we could have the ‘Easy Company’. We want to go and finish the job and be in the trenches.