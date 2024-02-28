While the rest of the country got the lowdown on ticket prices and sales for Springbok Tests this year, Kapenaars were made to wait ‘n bietjie langer to find out when they can book their seatsfor South Africa’s clash against the All Blacks in the Mother City. The world champions face New Zealand in back-to-back clashes at Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium on August 31 and September 7, respectively.

Those tickets will go on sale in April with details to be confirmed later. 🚨 Tickets to the #Springboks' home Tests against Ireland, Portugal and Argentina will go on sale next month - more here: https://t.co/mwj6K1YJyn 🎟#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/slDLRAIX8p — Springboks (@Springboks) February 27, 2024 What was confirmed by SA Rugby on Tuesday was the sale and pryse for the home Tests against Ireland, Portugal, and Argentina in March. Two weeks after launching their 2024 season against Wales at Twickenham, the Boks will take on Ireland in two Tests in South Africa with tickets going on sale from March 4 – for the Test in Pretoria (July 6) – and 11 March – for the clash in Durban (July 13) – through Ticketpro.

This will be followed by their historic first Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on July 20. For those matches, tickets start from R350, with a discounted price for the “Battle of Mbombela” against Argentina on September 28. Tickets for that duel go on sale on March 13 via Computicket, from just R150. [email protected]