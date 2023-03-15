Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has not given up on their Champions League dream and is convinced the Reds can pull of a miracle by coming back from 5-2 down against Real Madrid in Spain on Wednesday at 10pm. The Reds blew a two-goal lead in their Champions League Round of 16 home leg and are now in desperate need of a first victory at the Santiago Bernabeu to keep their final hopes of winning silverware alive.

With the European heavyweights having met in two of the last five finals, with the Spanish giants winning both - including last year's 1-0 victory in the final - coach Jurgen Klopp's manne will need a Real miracle.

🔜 #UCL pic.twitter.com/bWxA8TAqEp — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) March 14, 2023 Pointing to their insane 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2018/19 semifinal second leg win after losing the first leg 3-0, Alexander-Arnold tells the Liverpool Echo: "We're going to have to go and do something special in Spain. "But, you know, it's one of them where it's similar to the Barcelona game where we kind of go over there with nothing to lose.

“[Real] are the one with a three-goal lead and you know if we come out of there and we don’t win then OK, we were three goals down, it is what it is. So we don’t feel any pressure. “We’re going to have to have a near perfect game to go through to the next round but we never say never.” On Red alert: Real’s Eder Militao Real Madrid defender Eder Militao, who scored in the first-leg comeback at Anfield, also believes the tie is far from over.