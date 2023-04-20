Spanish giants Real have been lussing for City’s goalvraat with a seer hart after missing out on signing the 22-year-old Norwegian when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium at the start of the season for £51m from Borussia Dortmund.

He has gone on to break the hele records at City with 32 goals in just 28 league games and had 11 Champions League goals before Wednesday night’s quarterfinal second leg at Bayern Munich.

And The Athletic now reports that City have removed a £175m release clause in his contract that could be triggered by clubs outside the Prem.

City are now reportedly set to offer Erling Haaland an extension on his £865,000-a-week deal after less than a season.