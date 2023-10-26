The 33-year-old prop joined from the Bulls in pre-season and was given a baptism of fire at the weekend when he replaced the struggling Kwenzo Blose in the 24th minute at loosehead in the Stormers’ 35-33 opening-match win over the Lions at Ellis Park.

Gqoboka made an immediate impact, as the Stormers started winning the front-row shove as soon as he took the field.

Of his prowess, forwards coach Rito Hlungwani says: “It was quite nice to see him [Gqoboka] come on and relieve a bit of the pressure [in the scrums]. “We started getting some scrum penalties when he came on and that shows the experience he has. “He will tell you himself he was not at his best and that he is still trying to find his feet within our system. But so early in the season and him doing that well, we’re happy with it.”

🍻![CDATA[]]>🤝![CDATA[]]>🎟️



Show your DHL Stormers v Scarlets match ticket at Kapstadt Brauhaus Stellenbosch on Friday and enjoy one of 50 free Castles OR buy a litre of beer and claim on of 50 free match tickets.#iamastormer #dhldelivers @Vodacom #URC pic.twitter.com/u8sgpWGqSE — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) October 25, 2023

Gqoboka will be looking to impress again when the Stormers host Wales’ Scarlets at Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.