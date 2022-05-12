Lionel Messi was the world's highest-paid athlete over the last year, according to the annual Forbes list released on Wednesday that had the PSG forward ahead of the NBA's LeBron James and Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi earned $130 million (R2 103 718 500,00), a figure which includes $55 million (R890 034 750,00) of endorsements, during the 12-month period ended May 1, 2022, to sit atop the list of the 10 highest-paid athletes a year after finishing second to Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Los Angeles Lakers forward James was next on the list after bringing home a combined $121 million (R1 958 076 450,00), shattering the $96.5 (R1 561 517 645,00) million record for an NBA player that he set last year, while Portugal captain Ronaldo earned $115 million (R1 860 875 950,00) to sit third. For the second time, Lionel Messi is the world's highest paid athlete in 2022 according to @Forbes, read more here https://t.co/LweKdaaL8D pic.twitter.com/qKj1kCYuIG — Asif Burhan (@AsifBurhan) May 11, 2022 Brazilian soccer player Neymar (R1 537 245 350,00) and three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry (R1 501 645 984,00) of the Golden State Warriors rounded out the top five. NBA player Kevin Durant (R1 488 700 760,00) was sixth while Swiss tennis great Roger Federer, who played five tournaments in 2021 before a knee operation curtailed his season, was third with total earnings of $90.7 million (R1 467 272 040,00).