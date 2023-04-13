Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker compared his young span to Manchester United’s Class of 1992 and says they don’t skrik for Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal. Stellies host the treble-chasing cup holders at Athlone Stadium with a spot in the semifinal at stake.

While prodigal son Iqraam Rayners and Argentinian playmaker Junior Mendieta have been in top form recently, the likes of young stars Antonio van Wyk, Jayden Adams, Devin Titus, Olwethu Makhanya and Ibraheem Jabaar have come of age in a tough season. Big encounter this weekend! See you there, #Stelliesfamily 🍇



🏆 #NedbankCup

🆚 @Masandawana

🗓️ 15 APR

🏟️ Athlone Stadium

🕢 18H00

📺 PSL 202 & SABC Sport

🎟️ R60 at https://t.co/4z5pgkBSCh or at any Ticketpro outlet (Spar, BP, Caltex, Sasol, Shell, & Total fuel stations) pic.twitter.com/rx59acHHlF — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 12, 2023 After the passing of 20-year-old rising star Oshwin Andries in February, they have all stepped up. And Barker reckons there is more to come from them. Asked about their potential, he says: “I don’t want to sound cocky, but when that young Manchester United team of David Beckham and Nicky Butt came through together.

“I think if we keep players like Antonio van Wyk, Jayden Adams, Devin Titus, [Olwethu] Makhanya, Ibraheem [Jabaar] - they are all at that age where they’ll just get better - I believe that there is more to come.” Barker himself is carrying the load of his Afcon 1996-winning coach uncle Clive Barker’s failing health and wants nothing more than to lift the Nedbank Cup this season. He, however, could still crack a joke after seeing his 2009 finalist AmaTuks stars bought up by rivals.