The Lions put a miserable off-field week behind them to pull off a stunning 35-24 United Rugby Championship win over Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Having postponed their team announcement last week after a survey surfaced in which the players didn’t rate coach Ivan van Rooyen highly, the Lions scored a morale-boosting win on their home turf.
Trailing 24-14 at the break, the hosts span’d saam in the second 40 to score 21 unanswered points, despite having prop Ruan Dreyer redcarded for a dangerous clear-out tackle late-on.
𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘: 🦁 35 – 24 ⚔️#LionsPride🦁#LIOvGLA | @Vodacom| #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/y6Duq8kxuM— Lions (@LionsRugbyCo) February 25, 2023
Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manie Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Ruan Venter all touched down for the hosts, as they earned a valuable full house of log points.
Lions (24) 35 Warriors (14) 24
Lions - Tries: Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manie Rass, Edwill van der Merwe and Ruan Venter; Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2). Penalty goals: Lombard (2).
Warriors - Tries: Elias Caven, Cole Forbes, Tom Gordon and Tom Gordon; Conversions: Tom Jordan (2).