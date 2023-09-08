The 2023 Rugby World Cup in France kicks off on Friday when the hosts tackle New Zealand in a crunch Pool A clash at 9.15pm. But all South African eyes will be on Sunday’s 5.45pm clash in Marseille when the defending champions Springboks begin their quest to regain their title against Scotland in Pool B.

Ranked second in the world heading into the tournament, South Africa also face the world’s top team Ireland in their pool. 5⃣0⃣ up for De Klerk as Boks name an experienced side to face Scotland in Marseille on Sunday - team announcement: https://t.co/FiheVer0h1 💥#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Wq2bNd7iq5 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 6, 2023 Coach Jacques Nienaber, though, is just excited that after years of build-up the World Cup is finally here. He says: “Since we got here you can feel the excitement around the World Cup. It is something that you’ve worked for for four years. It’s World Cup mode now.”

He adds of the enormity of the tournament: “It’s such a privilege. I would have been happy to just be part of one World Cup, so to be part of three is beyond my wildest dreams. I’m not a very emotional person, but it’s special.” Emotions: Jacques Nienaber.Picture credit: Coust Laurent Of how the Boks plan to defend their title, he adds: “I think all the teams have improved since 2019 but World Cups are a bit different. You must have the ability to score points whereas in 2019 you could grind it out with a good defence, a good kicking game, a solid set-piece. “We had to adapt. I don’t think we’re the finished product yet, but we are working towards that.”

The Springboks will be looking to take one step closer to the “finished product” against the Scots on Sunday. Experience: Rassie Erasmus.Picture credit: Samuel Shivambu WORLD CUP STATS AND FACTS Past winners

South Africa: 1995, 2007 and 2019 New Zealand: 1987, 2011 and 2015 Australia: 1991 and 1999

England: 2003 Most overall points Johnny Wilkinson (England) 277

Most points in a single tournament Grant Fox (New Zealand, 1987) 126 Most overall tries

Bryan Habana (SA) and Jonah Lomu (NZ) 15 Most tries in a single tournament Jonah Lomu (NZ, 1999), Bryan Habana (SA, 2007), Julian Savea (NZ, 2015) 8

Most tries in a match Marc Ellis (NZ v Japan, 1995) 6 Most points in a match

New Zealand 145 Japan 17 (1995) World Rugby rankings 1 Ireland, 2 South Africa, 3 France, 4 New Zealand, 5 Scotland, 6 Argentina, 7 Fiji, 8 England, 9 Australia, 10 Wales, 11 Georgia, 12 Samoa, 13 Italy, 14 Japan, 15 Tonga, 16 Portugal, 17 Uruguay, 18 USA, 19 Romania, 20 Spain, 21 Namibia.

2023 POOLS POOL A: New Zealand, France, Italy, Uruguay and Namibia. POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal. POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa and Chile. WEEKEND’S WORLD CUP FIXTURES