Frans Steyn looks set to wear the Springboks No.10 jersey for the first time in 14 years when they host Argentina in Durban on Saturday. With Handre Pollard ruled out until the end of year with a knee injury and Elton Jantjies having been released from the squad last week to deal with personal issues, coach Jacques Nienaber yesterday also released Damian Willemse from the squad after he suffered a concussion in their 36-20 win over Argentina at the weekend.

Still, without their three specialist flyhalves, the Springboks decided against bringing in a regular No.10 and will druk op Steyn’s nommer after he replaced Willemse in that position in Argentina. BACK: Bok winger Sbu Nkosi With his last Test in the No.10 jumper being against Italy in 2008, the 35-year-old showed enough composure against the Pumas to suggest that he still knows what it takes to play in this position. Willemse is one of five players returning to their club teams - the others being Joseph Dweba, Warrick Gelant, Elrigh Louw and Salmaan Moerat.

Nienaber, who will name his matchday squad today, did bring back wingers Sbu Nkosi, who has recovered from long-term injury, and Kurt-Lee Arendse, who is available after serving his four-match Test suspension after getting a red card against New Zealand earlier in the Rugby Championship. ✅ Squad update: Two in and five out as the Boks gear up for Pumas rematch without Damian Willemse - more here: https://t.co/LqKFIy8UDC#StrongerTogether #StrongerForever #RSAvARG #CastleRugbyChampionship pic.twitter.com/JVt4UWCLZ4 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 19, 2022 Currently tied with New Zealand, who host Australia, on 14 points in the competition, Nienaber says of the changes ahead of Saturday’s final round: “This year alone we have given close to 50 players an opportunity to play, so we have certainly ticked the box of creating squad depth, which is one of our key pillars for the team. “We are, however, going into our last match of the Rugby Championship and we think it would be more beneficial for these players to return to their clubs and provinces to gain valuable game time.