False Bay were crowned champions of Western Province’s Super League A after beating Durbell 25-15 in the doodsnikke in the final in Stellenbosch on Saturday. With Durbell leading 15-11 with six minutes to go, the Bay scored two late tries to give coach Johnno van der Walt the perfect send-off in his retirement game.

But it wasn’t easy - with the battle up front, especially, being brutal. Tries were hard to come by in a tough contest, with Ryan Olivier dotting down the first fi-ve-pointer in the 30th minute after some good interplay with fellow looseforward Lukhanyo Nomzanga down the right touchline. Presenting your WPRFU Super League A winners False Bay, Super League B winners Helderberg and Super League C winners CPUT. What a season of club rugby. pic.twitter.com/whm5zVC5B6 — WP RUGBY (@WP_RUGBY) September 25, 2022 False Bay led 8-6 at the break, and with the two place-kickers exchanging penalty conversions, Durbell regained the lead enter the home stretch with a 15 - 11 lead.

Bay upped the tempo with replacements off the bench, with Niyaas Johnson ignited the backs with his swift service and flyhalf Ewan Adams testing the Durbies defence with his probing runs. In addition, their forwards began mauling effectively and eventually paved the way for Johnson’s try in the 74th minute after a period of sustained pressure. Sensing victory, the Bay showed great composure in closing out the game and Adams put their name on the trophy in injury time when he initiated a long-range try scored by replacement centre Mujahid van der Hoven.