It will be a regte turf war when Cape Town City and Cape Town Spurs get to battle for derby bragging rights on Cape Town Stadium’s brand-new hybrid playing surface. In the first game to reopen the 2010 World Cup since stadium management laid down a state-of-the-art synthetic and natural grass, City and Spurs are desperate for wins in Thursday’s 3pm PSL clash.

City coach Eric Tinkler’s hosts are 13th on log with seven points from their opening games and winless in five games, while newly-promoted Spurs are dead-last, having lost each of their six matches to date. #iKapaDerby loading: 🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳![CDATA[]]>🔳⬜⬜



Two days to go 🔵![CDATA[]]>🔴 pic.twitter.com/WerWcYBZtL — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 28, 2023 Rival captains, Thami Mkhize of the Citizens and Urban Warriors leader Clayton Daniels though have promised to make use of the new pitch to play their best game possible and bring home the punte and pride for their fans. Mkhize says: “We have been in a rough patch, but for us the most important thing is to stay positive.

“I’ve been making sure that the players stay calm and sharp for this game so we can perform at our best.” Spurred on: Clayton Daniels. Picture credit: Ryan Wilkisky Daniels rallied his troops by saying: “For this game, we ice in the veins and fire in the belly. “This is the perfect opportunity to go out there and showcase your talents and the hard work you’ve put in.