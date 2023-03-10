Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says they have a spring in their step again after winning two matches on the bounce. The Blues travel to Leicester City on Saturday at 5pm on the back of having secured a place in the Champions League quarterfinals with a midweek win over Borussia Dortmund.

And despite being in 10th placed in the Premier League, the 27-year-old Loftus-Cheek says they are vol selfvertroue after also beating Leeds United 1-0 in their last league outing.



Join us on Saturday with LCFC Radio 📻 — Leicester City (@LCFC) March 9, 2023 Ahead of facing the 15th-placed Foxes, Loftus-Cheek says: “Winning two games on the bounce has really given us a lift and plenty of confidence. “Hopefully that can be a jumpstart for us to keep winning and keep performing.