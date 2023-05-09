Manchester City’s infamous Yaya Toure Champions League “curse” has been lifted as they look for revenge in Tuesday night’s semifinal first leg at Real Madrid. Former City star Toure’s agent Dimitri Seluk called on African witchdoctors to toor City boss Pep Guardiola to stop him from winning European club football’s biggest prize in 2014 after his Ivorian client didn’t get a birthday cake.

But on the eve of City’s trip to the Santiago Bernabeu to face the holders, Seluk says als is vergewe now, with the Russian backing Guardiola’s Premier League leaders and FA Cup finalists for a magical treble. A mouth-watering tie in the semis 🤤#UCL pic.twitter.com/4jFTO9DnX7 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 9, 2023 Speaking to The Mirror, Seluk says: “I want to apologise for this matter. I think it is time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City. 🎙️ Dimitri Seluk, Yaya Touré's agent has confirmed the curse has been lifted on Manchester City and they can now win the Champions League:



"I want to apologise for this matter. I think it's time for that bitterness to stop - and I know Yaya feels the same way because he wants… pic.twitter.com/3tfNfeGaH5 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) May 8, 2023 “Do you remember when I once criticised City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well, it is my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be ended.

“In fact, it is my hope that City win the treble this season.” Cake snub: Ace Yaya Toure Real’s Rodrygo scored two injury-time goals in last season’s semi second-leg 3-1 to knock City out 6-5 on aggregate. And the Brazilian is taking his brace in Saturday’s 2-1 Copa del Rey final win over Osasuna as a sign that there are more trophies to come.