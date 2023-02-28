An online petition to sack Chelsea manager Graham Potter following Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat to Tottenham Hotspur was signed by more than 37 000 on Monday at the time of writing. The defeat was Chelsea’s 10th in their last 17 matches under Potter and left the Blues in 10th place on the Premier League, despite blasing ‘n hele £323m in January alone to boost their squad.

Already a reported victim of death threats, Potter’s job is in serious jeopardy with rumours of a return to management by former Real Madrid mentor Zinedine Zidane doing the rounds. Graham Potter has revealed that he has received death threats since taking over at Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/wXfKEgGvWz — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) February 25, 2023 Potter admits that he can’t rely on his bosses’ support forever, saying: “If results aren’t good enough, which they aren’t at the moment, you can’t rely on support forever that is for sure. “I take full responsibility for those results and it isn’t good enough for Chelsea.

No change at the top of the Premier League but the problems for Graham Potter and Chelsea continue to mount after their loss to Spurs. — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 27, 2023 “We want to improve it, absolutely. My job is to keep going, to keep working with the team to try and change the moment. “The players are hurting. It’s a tough moment for us.” With their January additions, it is also reported that Potter is having difficulty coaching his big 31-man squad, having previously spoken about the challenges of keeping such a big squad happy.