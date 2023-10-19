Cape overseas stars Tremaine Eastmond and Andre de Jong are ready to come out swinging in this weekend’s opening Carling KO clashes.
New Cape Town Spurs striker Eastmond is looking to make an instant impact as he eyes a debut in tomorrow’s last-16 trip to South African cup kings Orlando Pirates.
The English 20-year-old who joined as a free agent last week, says: “I want to make an impact.
“My goal is to be a consistent starter for the team and to score goals.”
Meanwhile, experienced New Zealander De Jong say Stellies are raring to go after the international break and looking to go to one step further after semifinal exits in last season’s Nedbank Cup and this term’s MTN8.
Ahead of Saturday’s PE showdown with Chippa United, the 26-year-old says: “I think those runs have added an edge to this team. A lot of these games hinge on very small moments.
“Come Saturday, we need to make sure those moments go our way again and get to the quarterfinal.”