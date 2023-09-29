The Springboks know it’s do or die time for them at the Rugby World Cup in France, as they prepare for a “brutal” clash against Tonga on Sunday at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille. Kicking off at 9pm, captain Siya Kolisi and his manskappe are well aware that they have to win the match in order to stand a chance of making the quarterfinals.

In the words of veteran fullback Willie le Roux, who will play off the bench: “It’s knockout rugby this weekend for us. Tonga is going to be a brutal game - some big boys there.” Willie le Roux on Tongan challenge: "Our defence will have to be up for it because they have players that can spark anything from anywhere" - more here: https://t.co/qUk6MDCfmS 🤯#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/ulSL0wuFzF — Springboks (@Springboks) September 28, 2023 The Springboks will go all out to hunt for a bonus point with a full house placing them on top of the standings in Pool B heading into next week’s final round of fixtures in which Ireland and Scotland, who play Romania on Saturday at 9pm and are expected to get five points, tackle each other. Tonga, with zero points from their first two matches, are out of the running for a place in the quarterfinals.