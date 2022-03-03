Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is ready to sell the European champions, according to Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss.

There is pressure on the UK government to freeze and seize the Russian oligarch’s assets due his alleged links to Vladimir Putin in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

And Abramovich is looking to get out “quickly” for around £2bn.

Wyss claims he has been offered the chance to join a consortium with “six or seven” other investors to buy the Stamford Bridge club.

And he is trying to drive down the price, claiming that the Blues have “no money” of their own.

The 86-year-old, worth a reported £4.3bn, told German newspaper Blick: “Abramovich is trying to sell all his villas in England, he also wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly.”

“I and three other people received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich.

“I have to wait four to five days now.

“Abramovich is currently asking far too much. You know, Chelsea owe him £2bn. But Chelsea has no money. As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price.”

He added: “If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Abramovich attempted to step back from the daily running of Chelsea on Saturday, in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Since Abramovich bought the Blues in 2003, the club has spent over £2bn on big-name players and have become one of the Premier League’s most dominant forces.

Under the Russian, they have won two Champions League and Europa League titles, five league and FA Cup crowns, the League Cup three times and were crowned Club World champions last month.

