Ranked ninth in the world and finalists in 2019, the Dutch boast the biggest win of the tournament to date after klapping Vietnam 7-0 earlier in the week to book their place in the knockout rounds.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says her players don’t skrik for the Netherlands in Sunday’s 4am World Cup last-16 clash in Sydney, Australia.

But high on belief after becoming the first South African senior national football team to advance to this stage, Ellis insists her history makers is nog’ie klaar nie.

Mzansi Thank you for waking up to watch the @SasolSA sponsored Banyana Banyana during the group stages. We see all the love and support.



Next task ⏭️ Netherlands 🇳![CDATA[]]>🇱



💪![CDATA[]]>💛![CDATA[]]>💚#LiveTheImpossible pic.twitter.com/03lUi74Llx — Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) August 2, 2023

She says: “This team never gives up. You have to believe. We have to stay positive and motivate the players.”

Ellis adds of former Barcelona and Bayern Munich caretaker coach Andries Jonker’s team: “They are a fantastic side. It’s gonna be tough match.