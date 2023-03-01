Entering Wednesday’s match against Everton at the Emirates Stadium at 10pm, Arsenal are two points ahead of City with 14 games left to play.

Arsenal will go out to stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to five points when they play their game in hand over second-placed Manchester City on Wednesday night.

But they won’t get ahead of themselves just yet, having been stunned 1-0 by Sean Dyche’s relegation candidates last month, sparking a three-match winless run Arsenal have since bounced back from with wins over Aston Villa and Leicester.

Arteta warns his manne not to take the game against the 18th-placed team lightly, saying: “It’s a case of doing things better than we did a few weeks ago and earning the right to win the game

“Hopefully we play much better than we did that day.”