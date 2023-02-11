Nick Mallett was with former Bok attack coach Swys de Bruin, former Bok hooker Hanyani Shimange and host Owen Nkumane analysing last weekend's rugby matches. Rassie Erasmus had another social media rant as he took to Twitter lambasting former Springboks coach Nick Mallet asking him not to talk "sh*t" to people as a pundit on the TV show First Whistle.

In a video posted at 04:47 on Saturday morning, Erasmus says he 'can't sleep' because of what was said on the show by Mallet this past Sunday. The World Cup-winning coach was referring to Mallett calling him (Erasmus) out saying the latter must do his job properly as the South African Rugby Union's director of rugby. Wish they will just ask for the truth first before they give ‘expert opinions’ pic.twitter.com/32dcX6m6Ng — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 11, 2023 "That is part of a director of rugby's job. That's part of Rassie's job. His job is to bring coaches through and referees through. It's a very big job he's got. He shouldn't be on social media talking about the Springboks, he should be doing his job properly," is what Mallet said when host Owen Nkumane spoke about streamlining coaching in South Africa.

This quip by Mallett didn't sit well with Erasmus who retaliated by posting a voice clip of 2:19 seconds going on about Mallett. "I struggle to sleep because I was really upset about your comments last week on Final Whistle," Erasmus is heard saying at the start of the clip in reference to Mallett. "It's about the things you said without any substance behind it. So Nick, I'm just gonna tell you straight up. You don't know what a rugby director is or what his job is and obviously I'm not appointing coaches so go and read the thing. I have no authority in appointing coaches.

"The second thing is, I do have a program running called the fast-tracking of elite black players who hasn't (sic) had the opportunity in Super Rugby and URC and we (are) fast-tracking them. "We have a sponsor for them and we're proud of them.” Erasmus also pointed Mallett to the EPD (Elite Player Devolopment) program run by amongst others former Springbok flyhalf Louis Koen without any budget.

He also took Mallett on about his comments of SA not bringing referees through with Erasmus saying they do bring them through, but they have to be accepted by World Rugby. Erasmus also told the SuperSport pundit in no uncertain terms that he will do anything to keep the Boks winning and that it's not his place (Mallett's) to tell him to stop tweeting. "Nick I'm not gonna fight with you in any way," Erasmus continues in the clip.

"I'm just saying between what's happening on the ground and what you guys are showing on the show, somewhere there's the truth. I would suggest hang (sic) close to that truth. "Cause currently you are far away from the truth and you're missing the ball with quite a distance. "Obviously you know me well, I love you. I thought you were a guy of big 'inbors' (integrity) but unfortunately my man I will have to rectify you and send you some stats and get this out there.