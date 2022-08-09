Cape Town City lost 3-2 to Swallows in Soweto on Tuesday as they were made to wait for their first PSL win of the season. City started the match on the front foot but they were stunned as Waseem Isaacs headbutted Swallows into the lead with the hosts’ first attack of the game in the 16th minute.

😭 Team loses 3 - 2 #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/CJZwGH70z1 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 9, 2022 Still reeling from the setback, the Birds doubled their lead in the 23rd minute when Tshediso Patjie fired in from the edge of the area after a slick attack. Coach Eric Tinkler’s manne then dug deep and hit back after 31 minutes after Darwin Gonzalez rounded the keeper and pulled one back after a defence-splitting pass from Khanyiso Mayo. City were almost back on level pegging four minutes later after some great play from the same combination, but Gonzalez’s square return to Mayo was cut out just in time.

