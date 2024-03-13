It’s do or die in tonight’s 10pm Champions League Round of 16 clashes with both clashes balanced on a knife edge. In the heavyweight meeting at the Metropolitano, hosts Atletico Madrid are out to overturn a 1-0 deficit against last season’s finalists Inter Milan.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone’s manne will have to bounce back from a shock 2-0 defeat to Cadiz in league action at the weekend. But the two-time Champions League finalist reckons they can raise their game to fight their way into the quarterfinals. Tough: Dortmund tackle PSV. Picture: EPA/MAURICE VAN STEEN He tells Uefa.com: “We competed quite well [in the first leg]. We were close to what we were looking for, to block a bit of the very good attack that a team like Inter generates.”

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi, meanwhile, is feeling confident despite expecting a tough test in Madrid for his runaway Serie A leaders. Inzaghi: "They transform at home. It will be an intense match"#ForzaInter #AtleticoMadridInter — Inter (@Inter_en) March 12, 2024 He adds: “Our only regret was that the winning margin wasn't greater because it will be an intense match in Madrid. "So far this season, we have done very well, but the most important months are March and April.”

In tonight’s other match-up, Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven clash in Germany with the scores tied at 1-1 after the first leg. 🎙️ Terzic on PSV:



"You can see from PSV's strength what characterizes Dutch soccer. Among other things, they always produce good wingers. With Donny and Ian, you can see their dynamism, their technique, how they break up tight spaces." — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 12, 2024 And Dortmund boss Edin Terzic wants to seal the deal in front of their home fans, saying: "We still have everything in our own hands. “We need to win our home game, but you have to win home games if you want to achieve something.”