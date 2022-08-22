Netwerk24 reported on Friday that Kolbe apparently turned down the offer because of safety and security concerns in the Mother City.

Former Western Province and Stormers wing-cum-fullback Cheslin Kolbe has reportedly turned down a helse R55m deal over five years to return to the Mother City for next season’s United Rugby Championship.

It was then rumoured that, with the player being signed to Rocnation, he would instead sign for the Sharks to play alongside the likes of Ebebn Etzebeth, Lukhanyo Am and national skipper Cheslin Kolbe.

🗞️ Reports in South Africa claim Cheslin Kolbe has declined a five-year contract with the Stormers.



🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 The Springbok star had concerns with safety and security in South Africa.https://t.co/VZT7iO5acU — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) August 20, 2022

This is not believed to be true, with Kolbe apparently happy to stay in France, where he joined Toulon from Toulouse last year.

RocNation boss Michael Yormark confirmed to Netwerk24 that they had held conversations with the Stormers, but adds: “The conversations were very preliminary and...