A teen rugby star from Kuyasa in Khayelitsha was given the chance of a lifetime after being scouted to compete in an international tournament. Mihlali Nomtayi, 19, has been selected by the Rhinos Rugby team for their rugby tour of Ireland in September 2024.

This follows his outstanding performances in the Patriot Festival rugby tournament held at De Kuilen High School last month. The Garde 12 pupil at Bosmansdam High School says he feels overwhelmed by his selection as he had doubts about making it professionally in the sport. Mihlali says although Makazole Mapimpi of the Springboks is his favourite player, he also looks up to Irish rugby star Bundee Aki, 34.

“He inspires me to be more than what I am currently.” Mihlali plays for Bosmansdam High School and the Connect Academy. His mother Nande Nomtayi says: “My son is a hard worker, he puts effort in everything that he does. I would like him to go there so that he might get good exposure.

“He has a lot on his plate this year, he is doing Grade 12 and also it's the year of going to the mountain, for initiation school.” However, the speedy inside/outside centre’s dream of showcasing his talent overseas hangs in the balance as each player needs to pay R48 800 to cover their expenses. Nande says in order to raise funds the family will be selling braai meat and hotdogs.

Mihlali adds: “Any contribution would be helpful and appreciated.” Rhinos Rugby team says the aim of the tournament is to provide young people with opportunities to excel in the sport. “The tour has been constructed to expose the participants not only to the sports essence of the people and offerings of Ireland but also the prospective opportunities available to them.”