With the departures of Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho over the off-season, midfield kingpin De Bruyne saw the last of his teammates who were at City when coach Pep Guardiola arrived six years ago leave.

Kevin de Bruyne is the last man standing as Manchester City start a new era.

During that time, the Belgian and his former pals won 11 major titles.

And the Belgian feels a little bittersweet being the only one left now, saying: “Everything has changed so much since Pep came but it was funny to see there was just me left.”

With City chasing a hattrick of Premier League titles this season, De Bruyne was asked if the arrival of new faces Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez and Kalvin Phillips will affect their chances negatively.