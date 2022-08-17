Silva is wanted by the Catalans and said last week of a possible move: “Man City is a big club and they don’t want players who are not happy. They always say to us that if you’re not happy, you can go. Of course, they are in business and they want the right money…”

Coach Pep Guardiola already admitted that he has doubts about the player’s future and have started him on the bench in their perfect start to their title defence.

Contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2025, however, the 28-year-old’s £80m-plus price tag is said to be a problem for cash-strapped Barca.

And Belgian ace De Bruyne tells the Daily Mail: “The way that I see it, I think that he will be here so there’s nothing that I’m worried about.