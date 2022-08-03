Proteas pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the two T20Is against Ireland in England. South Africa face Ireland in the first of these matches at Gloucester Cricket Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm, with the second match being played on Friday.

IN THE ZONE: Aiden Markram Captain David Miller and his team will be without Rabada, who is also a doubt for South Africa’s upcoming three-Test series against England. A statement released by Cricket South Africa on Tuesday, reads: “Proteas paceman Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the series following a review of his left medial ankle injury by the Proteas medical team. “We know that if we sort of take care of our space and play at the right intensity, then with the right plans in place hopefully that's enough to get us over the line again against Ireland." #Proteas batter Aiden Markram



Full preview🔗https://t.co/GGatNn3QIA#IREvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/hWfjHlmL0q — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) August 3, 2022 “He will continue medical management and rehabilitation and his progress will be closely monitored in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month.”

Meanwhile, middle-order batsman Aiden Markram says the Proteas won’t take Ireland lightly in the two matches. He says of their opponents: “It’s definitely a new and exciting challenge for us. “We played them in Ireland recently and saw what they can do [in South Africa’s 3-0 T20I series whitewash]. They are a team that improves series after series.