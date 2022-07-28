Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his squad are more united than ever ahead of the new Premier League season. The Reds completed their pre-season program with a friendly against Salzburg in Austria last night as they prepare to face Manchester City in Saturday’s Community Shield.

Klopp and his side finished runners-up to City in a Premier League title race that went down to the final day as Liverpool played every single game in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup tournaments, winning the latter two. Jürgen Klopp explained the lessons #LFC can learn from their pre-season defeat against FC Red Bull Salzburg in Austria. 🗣 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 27, 2022 And the German expects more from his “special” group of players. He says: “We are together for a while. Humans are like this [and] we could possibly take things for granted.