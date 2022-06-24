Led by Stormers flyhalf Sacha Mngomezulu, the South African team also features Bulls lock Reinhardt Ludwig in Italy.

South Africa’s next generation of rugby stars will be in action on Friday at 5pm against England when the Six Nations Summer Series kicks off in Italy.

Coach Bafana Nhleko says his team will be ready for the clash at the Payanini Rugby Center, after working hard before leaving Italy earlier this week. Nhleko says: “The squad worked hard and prepared well during our Academy camp in Stellenbosch, and we are all looking forward to test ourselves against some very good, quality opposition in Italy.”

Following today’s match against England, they’ll face Ireland next Wednesday.

South Africa will complete their pool fixtures on Tuesday, 5 July, against France before playing a final cross-pool fixture one week later, on Tuesday, 12 July, with their opponent to be determined according to the final standings.