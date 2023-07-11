New Zealand utility back Jordie Barrett says they will be ready for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday.
The All Blacks got their year off to a superb start, beating Argentina 41-12 last weekend.
Similarly, South Africa smashed Australia 43-12 at Loftus Versfeld.
And Barrett knows it will be a clash of titans at the weekend.
He tells the All Blacks website: “We started well, and it is a great way to start the year. [But] we can’t look any further than Saturday… and it is a front-loaded week of recovery but a massive task [ahead].
“There are some big, fresh-bodied South Africans waiting for us. It’s going to be tough in any arena.
“It’s a great challenge for us but if you want to be the best you have got to test yourself against the best.”
SA sent 13 of their players to New Zealand last week already, beating Australia without the likes of Malcolm Marx, Eben Etzebeth and Damian de Allende in their squad.