New Zealand utility back Jordie Barrett says they will be ready for the Springboks in their Rugby Championship clash in Auckland on Saturday. The All Blacks got their year off to a superb start, beating Argentina 41-12 last weekend.

Similarly, South Africa smashed Australia 43-12 at Loftus Versfeld. And Barrett knows it will be a clash of titans at the weekend. He tells the All Blacks website: “We started well, and it is a great way to start the year. [But] we can’t look any further than Saturday… and it is a front-loaded week of recovery but a massive task [ahead].